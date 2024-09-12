Likud lawmaker's nude photos leaked, sent to Knesset employees

Sexually explicit photos of Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky were leaked and sent to other MKs and employees in the Knesset, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The photos, which included nude images of the MK and a screenshot of a sexually charged interaction, were claimed by Mildwisky to have been "faked," with the Likud lawmaker further claiming that the photos were leaked in an attempt to harm him.

Israeli media quoted Mildwisky as saying that the photos and screenshots had previously been leaked to his close circle.

The photos were deleted from all Knesset computers, and the MK has yet to file a formal complaint about the incident.