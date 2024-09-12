Jerusalem Post
PMO: 'Hamas is hiding the fact that it is purposely sabotaging hostage deal'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement on Thursday regarding a potential hostage deal with Hamas, accusing Hamas of shielding their attempts at thwarting previous efforts to approve a hostage deal.

"Hamas is trying to hide the fact that it continues to oppose the deal for the release of hostages and is sabotaging it. While Israel accepted the 'final mediation proposal' put forward by the United States on August 16, 2024, Hamas rejected the proposal and even cold-bloodedly murdered six of our hostages. The world must demand that Hamas release our hostages immediately," The Prime Minister's Office stated. 



