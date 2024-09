Israeli naval forces performed a rescue maneuver to retrieve an Israeli civilian boat that was drifting towards Lebanese waters on Thursday, the IDF stated.

The Israeli navy rescues a boat drifting towards Lebanese waters. September 12, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

According to the military, the vessel had malfunctioned with two Israeli civilians on board. After making contact with those on the boat, the Israeli navy and air force acted to return them to Israeli waters safely.