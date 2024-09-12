Jerusalem Post
'It's Russian roulette': Frontline Forum chair criticizes government amid rocket attacks

By SHAKED SADEH
Updated: SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 18:30

Moshe Davidovich, the head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and Frontline Forum Chairman, criticized the government in response to Thursday's rocket attacks in northern Israel.

"Residents of the North live under relentless fire. We’ve moved from adapting to fire in evacuated areas to daily attacks on civilian populations in non-evacuated areas," Davidovich stated. "This isn't normalization - it's Russian roulette! Lives are saved by sheer luck. How much longer will this continue? Where is the government and the security cabinet?"

 
