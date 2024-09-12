Jerusalem Post
Harvey Weinstein charged in New York with additional crimes, prosecutor says

By REUTERS

 Harvey Weinstein has been hit with new criminal charges in New York, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday, as the Manhattan district attorney's office prepares to retry the former movie mogul following the reversal of his rape conviction.

Jurors in Manhattan found Weinstein, 72, guilty on rape charges in 2020, but the New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

Manhattan prosecutors said in July that they were investigating additional violent sexual assaults allegedly committed by Weinstein after more women agreed to testify against the Miramax studio co-founder. He has denied ever having non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone.

Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg did not specify the new charges Weinstein faces during a hearing before Judge Curtis Farber in New York state court in Manhattan.

Farber has tentatively set a trial date for Nov. 12, but has said he is open to considering an earlier start.

Weinstein's lawyer has said it was unfair for prosecutors to seek to add additional victims to the case after the conviction was overturned.

Britain's crime minister has purse stolen at meeting of police officers
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 03:50 PM
Police West Bank Commander informs the Chief of Police of resignation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 03:45 PM
ICJ refuses SA request to delay date to submit evidence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 03:26 PM
Israeli navy, air force, rescue civilian boat drifting towards Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 03:25 PM
PMO: 'Hamas is hiding the fact that it is sabotaging hostage deal'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 02:06 PM
Finance Minister Smotrich meets Histadrut Chairman Bar-David
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 01:04 PM
Likud lawmaker's nude photos leaked, sent to Knesset employees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 12:51 PM
21-year-old man gunned down while riding motorbike in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 07:34 AM
North Korea fires unidentified missile off east coast, South Korea milit
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 01:25 AM
40-year-old man killed in Ramle shooting, police investigation opened
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 11:41 PM
MK Zvi Sukkot yells at hospitalized terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 11:24 PM
Hamas rejects new hostage deal-Gaza ceasefire agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 10:14 PM
US grants Egypt $1.3 billion in military aid
By REUTERS
09/11/2024 09:49 PM
Ultra-Orthodox disrupt joint event to promote the IDF recruitment plan
By YAKI ADAMKER
09/11/2024 09:40 PM
IDF carries out aerial strike during West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2024 08:53 PM