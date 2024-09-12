Harvey Weinstein charged in New York with additional crimes, prosecutor says

Harvey Weinstein has been hit with new criminal charges in New York, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday, as the Manhattan district attorney's office prepares to retry the former movie mogul following the reversal of his rape conviction.

Jurors in Manhattan found Weinstein, 72, guilty on rape charges in 2020, but the New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

Manhattan prosecutors said in July that they were investigating additional violent sexual assaults allegedly committed by Weinstein after more women agreed to testify against the Miramax studio co-founder. He has denied ever having non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone.

Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg did not specify the new charges Weinstein faces during a hearing before Judge Curtis Farber in New York state court in Manhattan.

Farber has tentatively set a trial date for Nov. 12, but has said he is open to considering an earlier start.

Weinstein's lawyer has said it was unfair for prosecutors to seek to add additional victims to the case after the conviction was overturned.