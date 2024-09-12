IDF confirms death of Hezbollah terrorist Ahmad Al-Jabr in Syria

The IAF eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist Ahmad Al-Jabr in a strike in Syria, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Al-Jabr was reportedly part of Hezbollah's Golan Terrorist Network, which was situated in Syria in the area of Quneitra. Additionally, in the area of Al Rafeed in the southern part of Syria, the IDF eliminated an additional terrorist linked to Iranian activities, the military added.

IDF strikes terror targets in Syria. Footage published September 12, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

On Thursday, multiple drones crossed from Lebanese territory, the IDF noted. All of which were either intercepted or fell in open areas in the Upper Galilee area.

No injuries were reported.