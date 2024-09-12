Jerusalem Post
Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shakes Malibu in Southern California: USGS

By REUTERS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shook the southern California city of Malibu and other parts of the Los Angeles region, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of about 11 kilometers (7.2 miles), the USGS said, and was followed by a smaller tremor of 2.6.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were initially no reports of structural damage or injuries, but it went into earthquake mode as it surveys infrastructure for damage in the Los Angeles region.

Residents in the Malibu area told local television they felt heavy shaking for 20 to 30 seconds, while people living down the coast said they also felt shaking and rolling.

