Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Risky salvage of Sounion tanker to restart in Red Sea this week, sources say

By REUTERS

Experts will this week resume a risky operation to salvage the Sounion tanker that was repeatedly attacked by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea last month and still holds about one million barrels of crude oil, maritime sources said on Thursday.

The towing of the 900-foot (274.2-meter), Greek-registered vessel - which was struck by multiple projectiles, lost power and caught fire on Aug. 21 - was paused after it was deemed unsafe by the companies initially involved in the project.

The salvage operation will be particularly delicate, given the full load and a host of other factors, officials said.

Any spill could be one of the largest from a ship, risking catastrophic environmental damage in an area that is particularly dangerous to enter.

The Houthis - who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians caught up in the Israel-Gaza war - detonated charges on the tanker after the initial attack, causing more fires. It is unclear if any explosives are still active.

Knesset approves new additional budget for 2024 fiscal year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 07:43 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shakes Malibu in Southern California: USGS
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 06:44 PM
IDF confirms death of Hezbollah terrorist Ahmad Al-Jabr in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 06:35 PM
Frontline Forum Chairman criticizes government amid rocket attacks
By SHAKED SADEH
09/12/2024 06:29 PM
Fire breaks out in central West Bank, likely from Molotov cocktail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 06:26 PM
Russian shelling kills three Red Cross workers in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 05:44 PM
Harvey Weinstein charged in New York with additional crimes
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 05:19 PM
Britain's crime minister has purse stolen at meeting of police officers
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 03:50 PM
Police West Bank Commander informs the Chief of Police of resignation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 03:45 PM
ICJ refuses SA request to delay date to submit evidence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 03:26 PM
Israeli navy, air force, rescue civilian boat drifting towards Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 03:25 PM
PMO: 'Hamas is hiding the fact that it is sabotaging hostage deal'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 02:06 PM
Finance Minister Smotrich meets Histadrut Chairman Bar-David
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 01:04 PM
Likud lawmaker's nude photos leaked, sent to Knesset employees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 12:51 PM
21-year-old man gunned down while riding motorbike in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 07:34 AM