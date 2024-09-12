After the IDF conducted a strike on a vehicle in Tulkarm in the West Bank, Border Police arrived on the scene and confirmed the elimination of terrorist Muhammad Abu Atiya, who is suspected of killing Major Maksim Rizhkov on October 19, 2023, KAN reported on Thursday.
IDF confirms death of terrorist Muhammad Abu Atiya after strike near Tulkarm
