A fire that broke out in the Neveh Tzuf settlement was caused by a Molotov cocktail that was thrown in the area, Israeli media reported on Friday.

"A number of Molotov cocktails were found at the scene of the fire, and after conducting additional investigative operations, it can be determined that the Molotov cocktails were thrown by two figures near the settlement's fence," said Chief Inspector Eliran Tzurya of the Judea and Samaria District.