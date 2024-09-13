Jerusalem Post
14 people killed in attack in Afghanistan claimed by Islamic State

By REUTERS

Fourteen people were killed and six others injured in an attack by unknown armed individuals in central Afghanistan, the Taliban administration said on Friday.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack in Daykundi province but has not provided evidence. Most people in that area are Shia Muslims and it was considered one of the safest provinces.

"While we share our deep sorrow with the innocent victims of the incident, we are also making serious efforts to search for the corrupt perpetrators of this act and bring them to justice," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

