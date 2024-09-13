European, Muslim countries meet in Spain eyeing schedule for Palestinian statehood

Spain, hosting a high-level meeting on Friday of several Muslim and European countries on ways to end the Israel-Hamas war, called for a clear schedule for the international community to implement a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We meet to make another push for the end of the war in Gaza, for a way out of the unending spiral of violence between the Palestinians, the Israelis... That way is clear. The implementation of the two-state solution is the only way," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters.

In attendance were his counterparts including from Norway and Slovenia, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and members of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group for Gaza that includes Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey.

Albares said there was "a clear willingness" among the participants, who notably do not include Israel, "to move on from words to actions and to make strides towards a clear schedule for the effective implementation" of a two-state solution, starting with 'Palestine' joining the United Nations.

Israel was not invited because it was not part of the contact group, Albares said, adding though that "we will be delighted to see Israel at any table where peace and the two-state solution are discussed."