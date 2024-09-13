Jerusalem Post
Comoros president slightly injured in knife attack, spokesperson says

By REUTERS

Comoros President Azali Assoumani was slightly injured in a knife attack on Friday, the archipelago nation's government spokesperson said, adding that the attacker has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) in Salimani Itsandra, a town just north of the capital Moroni, a local source told Reuters.

"President Azali Assoumani was slightly injured with a knife during the funeral of a great sheik of the country. His injuries are not serious and he has returned home," government spokesperson Fatima Ahamada told Reuters.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

The source from the town of Salimani Itsandra added that the attacker is a former policeman in his 20s.

