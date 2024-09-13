Ohio schools evacuated over bomb threats

Two elementary schools were evacuated, and a middle school closed on Friday after bomb threats were sent to the school, ABC News and local media reported.

It is unclear if the threats, which were also sent to agencies and media outlets on Thursday, stem from the same individual or group.

Explosive-detecting K-9s and police cleared the schools of any threat, ABC News reported.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue told media that he though the threats were the result of social media rumors that Haitian migrants were abducting and consuming people's pets in Springfield.