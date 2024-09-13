Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ohio schools evacuated over bomb threats

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2024 22:15

Two elementary schools were evacuated, and a middle school closed on Friday after bomb threats were sent to the school, ABC News and local media reported. 

It is unclear if the threats, which were also sent to agencies and media outlets on Thursday, stem from the same individual or group. 

Explosive-detecting K-9s and police cleared the schools of any threat, ABC News reported.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue told media that he though the threats were the result of social media rumors that Haitian migrants were abducting and consuming people's pets in Springfield.

Turkey spy chief meets members of Hamas political bureau
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 09:15 PM
Meta to start using public posts on Facebook, Instagram in UK to train AI
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 08:21 PM
Italy seizes counterfeit copies of vintage video games
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 07:41 PM
Comoros president slightly injured in knife attack, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 07:36 PM
Police arrest 17-year-old suspect responsible for Ramle car bombing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 06:56 PM
Three-year-old killed, four critically injured in West Bank crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 05:08 PM
ISIS terrorist eliminated in US strike on Eastern Syria, CENTCOM says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 04:44 PM
European, Muslim countries eye schedule for Palestinian statehood
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 03:30 PM
14 people killed in attack in Afghanistan claimed by Islamic State
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 02:22 PM
Aerial target falls in open area of the Upper Galilee following sirens
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 02:02 PM
EU mulling steps against Iran's aviation sector
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 12:47 PM
Family of kidnapped soldier Matan Engrest to publish recording of him
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 12:35 PM
Nahariya man charged for sexual offenses against daughter, granddaughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 12:06 PM
Man killed in Tira shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 12:01 PM
France summoned Iran's chief diplomat in Paris over tensions on missiles
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 11:53 AM