Gaza polio vax op. phase one concludes with over half a million doses administered

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza stated on Saturday that the first phase of the polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip had finished after 560,000 doses had been administered to children under 10, Ynet reported.

According to Ynet, this figure represents roughly 87% of children in this age group. The first phase of the campaign reportedly ended despite falling just short of its target of vaccinating 90% of children under 10.

Ynet added that the first phase occurred across the Strip in three rounds over 12 days.

Two additional phases of the vaccination operation are reportedly set to be held in the future.