Police dismantle explosive device planted near Ramle mosque

The Israel Police on Saturday morning dismantled an explosive device planted in an electrical cabinet near the mosque in Ramle's Juarish neighborhood, Ynet reported.

According to the report, the incident's background was a conflict between two local crime families.

Ynet noted that, after being dismantled, the explosive device was transferred to a police laboratory.

The Police's action followed a mass raid on Friday led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Ramle, which targeted criminal groups in the city.

The Ben-Gvir-led operation followed a crime-related bombing attack in Ramle that claimed the lives of four individuals, including children.