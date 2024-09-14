Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

South Africa's deputy president 'ok' after collapsing during speech

By REUTERS

The premier of Limpopo province told state broadcaster SABC that South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile was fine after struggling with the heat while giving a speech on Saturday afternoon.

Mashatile collapsed while addressing a gathering commemorating the inauguration of a local traditional leader in Tzaneen, Limpopo province, 412 kilometres (256 miles) northeast of Johannensburg, SABC reported.

Limpopo's provincial premier Phophi Ramathuba, a medical doctor, told the broadcaster Mashatile was not in danger, having struggled with the heat towards the end of his speech.

"The deputy president is fine, he is with his medical team. I was with them, he's ok and there's no need to worry," Ramathuba said.

UAE FM says UAE will not support day-after Gaza plan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 04:24 PM
Jewish Chronicle fires journalist after false reporting on Gaza war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 04:09 PM
Turkey arrests suspected Istanbul church attack planner linked to ISIS
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 03:08 PM
Turkey arrests suspected church attacker linked to Islamic State
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 02:59 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 41,182 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 02:36 PM
Rocket sirens blare in southern Israel as rockets launched from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 02:03 PM
Palestinians killed in strike on residential area in Gaza - report
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 12:38 PM
Police dismantle explosive device planted near Ramle mosque
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 11:25 AM
Gaza polio vax op. phase one ends, over half million doses administered
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 10:59 AM
Russia's Medvedev threatens to turn Kyiv into 'giant melted spot'
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 10:28 AM
Four ISIS leaders killed in Aug. 29 raid in Iraq, says US military
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 01:42 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong Un meets Russia's Shoigu, KCNA says
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 01:01 AM
Biden says Putin will not prevail in war with Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 11:50 PM
Ohio schools evacuated over bomb threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2024 10:14 PM
Meta to start using public posts on Facebook, Instagram in UK to train AI
By REUTERS
09/13/2024 08:21 PM