Hostage Family Forum addresses Gallant statement shifting focus to northern frontier

Representatives of the families of the hostages condemned Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's remarks that the IDF has begun focusing on the North, N12 reported. They said that this focus means that Netanyahu is "abandoning the hostages to die in the tunnels."

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, stated, "We demand from the government: First bring back the hostages. Expanding the war in the north without a deal is a death sentence for the hostages. Instead of bringing back 101 hostages, Netanyahu has abandoned them for the North."

"Everyone can see that the military's pressure is killing the hostages, and we all know there’s a deal ready to be signed. As long as Netanyahu remains in power, the war will go on forever, and there will be no deal. Netanyahu is the obstacle to the agreement," Zangauker added.

Demonstrations in Tel Aviv and around the country for an immediate hostage deal, with subsequent calls for the government to step down for failing to reach a deal, have resumed Saturday night.