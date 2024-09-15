Yemen's Houthis fire missile at central Israel, IDF intercepts with Arrow system

The IDF said it was probing the failure to shoot down the missile outside of Israeli airspace.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Updated: SEPTEMBER 15, 2024 07:25
Protesters, largely Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, June 7, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Protesters, largely Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, June 7, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Yemen's Houthis fired at least one ballistic missile, possibly more, on the Tel Aviv and central Israel areas, IDF sources said on Sunday.

The IDF said that the Arrow air defense system shot the missile down. Still, pieces of shrapnel fell near Gezer and possibly in three other areas, including Yishparu Shopping Center near Modiin and Rehovot, signaling that Israel's systems failed to shoot down the missile outside of Israeli airspace.

IDF sources accepted that the Arrow 3 defense system may have missed the missile outside of Israeli airspace, with the Arrow 2 system shooting it down over Israeli airspace on the second try.

The IDF said it was probing a failure without officially confirming the full story.

Another ballistic missile fired?

There were also unconfirmed reports of a second-fired ballistic missile or threat possibly near Ashdod. Initially, it was unclear who had fired the missile, but the main likely candidates had been Yemen's Houthis or Iran, though theoretically, other Iranian proxies in Syria or Iraq could have been involved.

It was one of the few times in several months that rockets have been fired on the Tel Aviv and central Israel areas.

This is a developing story.



