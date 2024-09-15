Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Some 40 rockets cross into Israeli territory from Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Approximately 40 rockets crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, the IDF said, following the alerts which sounded in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights starting at 8:19 a.m. local time.

Some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted in open areas, the military added. 

Firefighters were operating to extinguish the fires which had erupted following the falls.

The military further stated that it had struck a terror squad in the Chebaa area of southern Lebanon. The IDF artillery also fired at several areas in southern Lebanon. 

Yesh Atid slams government after Houthis fire missile at Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 08:45 AM
Drone explodes in Metulla, no sirens sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 08:06 AM
Houthi missile impacts in open area near Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 07:39 AM
Sirens sound across central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 06:36 AM
Photos likely show undeclared North Korea uranium enrichment site
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 06:12 AM
Shots fired between IDF and Palestinian operatives in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 06:06 AM
Netanyahu to speak at UN later this month, spend weekend in US - Ynet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 11:30 PM
23 Palestinians arrested after attempting to illegally enter Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 11:25 PM
At least three killed, 49 injured in Egypt train collision
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 10:17 PM
IAF retaliates earlier Hezbollah rocket barrage with precision strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 10:16 PM
G7 foreign ministers condemn Iran export of ballistic missiles to Russia
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 08:28 PM
'Suspicious aerial targets' fall north of Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 06:42 PM
IAF strikes Hamas compound based in school in Gaza City
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 05:53 PM
IDF calls on Gazans to evacuate several areas in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2024 05:19 PM
South Africa's deputy president 'ok' after collapsing during speech
By REUTERS
09/14/2024 04:32 PM