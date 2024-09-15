Some 40 rockets cross into Israeli territory from Lebanon

Approximately 40 rockets crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, the IDF said, following the alerts which sounded in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights starting at 8:19 a.m. local time.

Some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted in open areas, the military added.

Firefighters were operating to extinguish the fires which had erupted following the falls.

The military further stated that it had struck a terror squad in the Chebaa area of southern Lebanon. The IDF artillery also fired at several areas in southern Lebanon.