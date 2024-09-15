Jerusalem Post
Ukraine defenses down 10 drones, 1 Russia-launched missile, Ukraine air force says

By REUTERS

Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 10 out of 14 drones that Russia launched overnight targeting its territory, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday.

It also said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia launched two Iskander M-ballistic missiles and one Kh-59 guided air missile targeting the southern region of Odesa.

The guided air missile was destroyed, the air force said. It did not say what happened to the Iskander missiles or whether there was any damage as a result of the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that during the past week, Russia used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and almost 300 attack drones against Ukraine.

