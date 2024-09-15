Jerusalem Post
Police catch Latvian tourist smuggling 100 packs of cigarettes into Israel at Ben-Gurion Airport

By URI SELA

Customs agents and Israel Police's detective Unit 747' Airport division caught a tourist from Latvia who tried to smuggle 100 packs of cigarettes with an estimated value of about NIS 20,000 last week, Israeli media reported Sunday.

The passenger entered the green lane in the passenger hall of the NDA and refused to obey the instructions of the inspectors, who demanded that he place his belongings in the scanning device .

The passenger was caught as he ran back towards the luggage conveyor belt. His documents were confiscated, and the passenger was deported back to Latvia. 



