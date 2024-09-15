Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes Hamas command center embeded in a school in northern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck terrorists operating in a command and control center that was located in the 'Raazi El Shua' School in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, the IDF reported on Sunday. 

Hamas used the center as a hideout and an operations center for planning missile and rocket attacks against Israel, the military stated. 

The IDF stated that the attack was conducted with the "precise" direction of the IDF and Shin Bet intelligence and added, "Before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
IDF helicopter succeeds in emergency landing after malfunction
By YANIR YAGNA
09/15/2024 04:10 PM
Judge extends Ramle car bombing suspect's arrest
By ALON HACHMON
09/15/2024 04:00 PM
Netanyahu to cabinet: The Attorney-General wants to overthrow us
By MAARIV
09/15/2024 03:58 PM
Latvian tourist caught smuggling 100 packs of cigarettes into Israel
By URI SELA
09/15/2024 03:43 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to attend UN General Assembly
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 03:38 PM
Netanyahu says Israel will exact heavy price for Houthi attack
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 01:20 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 41,206 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 11:37 AM
Ukraine defenses down 10 drones, 1 Russia-launched missile
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 10:49 AM
Police uncover tunnel shaft, LAW missile, weapons in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 09:45 AM
Some 40 rockets cross into Israeli territory from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 09:08 AM
Yesh Atid slams government after Houthis fire missile at Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 08:45 AM
Drone explodes in Metulla, no sirens sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 08:06 AM
Houthi missile impacts in open area near Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 07:39 AM
Sirens sound across central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 06:36 AM
Photos likely show undeclared North Korea uranium enrichment site
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 06:12 AM