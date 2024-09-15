IAF strikes Hamas command center embeded in a school in northern Gaza

Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck terrorists operating in a command and control center that was located in the 'Raazi El Shua' School in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, the IDF reported on Sunday.

Hamas used the center as a hideout and an operations center for planning missile and rocket attacks against Israel, the military stated.

The IDF stated that the attack was conducted with the "precise" direction of the IDF and Shin Bet intelligence and added, "Before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."