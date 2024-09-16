UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing investigation after he violated Parliamentary rules and did not disclose that luxury clothing were bought for his wife by a donor, the Sunday Times reported.
UK PM faces investigation over luxury clothing incident - report
