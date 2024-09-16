Jerusalem Post
UK PM faces investigation over luxury clothing incident - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing investigation after he violated Parliamentary rules and did not disclose that luxury clothing were bought for his wife by a donor, the Sunday Times reported. 

Police arrest three suspects involved in throwing grenade at home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 09:53 AM
IDF, Defense Ministry complete reequipment of 97 standby squads in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 09:37 AM
Police operation under way after explosion in Cologne, Bild reports
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 09:31 AM
US Under Secretary of State to travel to Pakistan, Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 08:44 AM
Anti-tank missile, projectile crashes in Metulla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 08:37 AM
Opposition head Yair Lapid to meet with Sullivan, Blinken on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 08:14 AM
Hamas official: Sinwar will soon send message to 'Palestinian people'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 01:30 AM
Nearly 300 prisoners escape Nigerian prison after floods
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 09:18 PM
Ukraine suffering high losses due to slow arms supplies, says Zelenskiy
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 06:36 PM
IAF strikes Hamas command center embeded in a school in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 04:45 PM
IDF helicopter succeeds in emergency landing after malfunction
By YANIR YAGNA
09/15/2024 04:10 PM
Judge extends Ramle car bombing suspect's arrest
By ALON HACHMON
09/15/2024 04:00 PM
Latvian tourist caught smuggling 100 packs of cigarettes into Israel
By URI SELA
09/15/2024 03:43 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu to attend UN General Assembly
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 03:38 PM
Netanyahu says Israel will exact heavy price for Houthi attack
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 01:20 PM