Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen's Houthis claim to have downed US MQ_9 aircraft

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yemen's Houthis claim that they downed an American MQ-9 aircraft over Dhamar in Yemen in a public statement on Monday morning.

They claimed the MQ-9 was carrying out "hostile missions," adding that the shooting down of the aircraft was the third such interception this week and the tenth since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

The General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
Police arrest lawyer suspected of embezzling clients, fraud
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 10:25 AM
Man found stuck in sewage pit, firefighters at scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 10:13 AM
Police arrest three suspects involved in throwing grenade at home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 09:53 AM
IDF, Defense Ministry complete reequipment of 97 standby squads in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 09:37 AM
Police operation under way after explosion in Cologne, Bild reports
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 09:31 AM
UK PM faces investigation over luxury clothing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 09:24 AM
US Under Secretary of State to travel to Pakistan, Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 08:44 AM
Anti-tank missile, projectile crashes in Metulla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 08:37 AM
Opposition head Yair Lapid to meet with Sullivan, Blinken on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 08:14 AM
Hamas official: Sinwar will soon send message to 'Palestinian people'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 01:30 AM
Nearly 300 prisoners escape Nigerian prison after floods
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 09:18 PM
Ukraine suffering high losses due to slow arms supplies, says Zelenskiy
By REUTERS
09/15/2024 06:36 PM
IAF strikes Hamas command center embeded in a school in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2024 04:45 PM
IDF helicopter succeeds in emergency landing after malfunction
By YANIR YAGNA
09/15/2024 04:10 PM
Judge extends Ramle car bombing suspect's arrest
By ALON HACHMON
09/15/2024 04:00 PM