Yemen's Houthis claim to have downed US MQ_9 aircraft

Yemen's Houthis claim that they downed an American MQ-9 aircraft over Dhamar in Yemen in a public statement on Monday morning.

They claimed the MQ-9 was carrying out "hostile missions," adding that the shooting down of the aircraft was the third such interception this week and the tenth since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

The General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).