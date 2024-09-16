Yemen's Houthis claim to have downed US MQ_9 aircraft

Yemen's Houthis claim that they downed an American MQ-9 aircraft over Dhamar in Yemen in a public statement on Monday morning.
They claimed the MQ-9 was carrying out "hostile missions," adding that the shooting down of the aircraft was the third such interception this week and the tenth since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.
The General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن إسقاط طائرة MQ_9 الأمريكية والتي كانت تنفذ مهام عدائية في أجواء محافظة ذمار وهي الثالثة خلال أسبوع والعاشرة من هذا النوع التي تمكنت الدفاعات الجوية اليمنية من إسقاطها خلال معركة الفتح الموعود والجهاد المقدس إسنادا لغزة.16_09_2024م pic.twitter.com/YsVuwzWwU3— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) September 16, 2024