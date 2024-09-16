PM Netanyahu is planning to dismiss Gallant in the near future, replace with Sa'ar - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the immediate future, a source in the Prime Minister's Office told KAN News on Monday.

According to the source, Netanyahu's associates are negotiating with United Right Chairman Gideon Sa'ar to replace Gallant. However, Sa'ar denied the claims.

In response to the news, the Prime Minister's Office said, "The publications regarding negotiations with Gideon Sa'ar [to replace Gallant] are incorrect" but did not make any mention of the dismissal of the Defense Minister.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X/Twitter that he had been calling on Netanyahu to fire Gallant for months, "and the time has come to do so immediately." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant seen in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 13, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"A decision must be made about the North and Gallant is not the right man to make it," he added.

במשך חודשים ארוכים אני קורא לראש הממשלה נתניהו לפטר את גלנט, והגיע הזמן לעשות זאת באופן מיידי. חייבים הכרעה בצפון וגלנט הוא לא האיש המתאים להוביל את זה. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) September 16, 2024

Democrats leader, Yair Golan, said "Gideon, unflattering polls are no reason to abandon your values. For years, you've preached how corrupt Netanyahu is and how he acts out of personal motives. If you join his government, you'll become exactly what you've spoken out against."

"Those who don’t want elections know why. When they happen, and the public ousts this failure of a government, we’ll be there as a clean, honest alternative that doesn’t trade values for positions."

"To avoid elections, Netanyahu will fire Gallant, appoint Gideon as Defense Minister, start a war with Lebanon, which will surely turn into a full-scale regional war. The horrors of the war will allow him public support, silencing the protest and forgetting the hostages."

גדעון סקרים לא מחמיאים זאת לא סיבה לזרוק את כל הערכים בצד.שנים שאתה מטיף כמה נתניהו מושחת ופועל ממניעים אישיים, אם תצטרף לממשלה אתה תהיה בדיוק מה שהטפת נגדו.מי שלא רוצה בחירות יודע למה. כשהן יתקיימו והציבור יעיף את ממשלת המחדלים אנחנו נהיה שם כאלטרנטיבה נקייה וישרת כפיים שלא… — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) September 16, 2024

Benny Gantz criticized Netanyahu: "Instead of the Prime Minister focusing on defeating Hamas, returning the hostages, fighting Hezbollah, and ensuring the safe return of northern residents to their homes, he is preoccupied with disgraceful political maneuvers and replacing the Defense Minister just as Israel is about to begin an intense campaign in the North."

"This reflects poor judgment and distorted priorities."

ניתוק - קווים לדמותו:במקום שראש ממשלת ישראל יהיה עסוק בניצחון על החמאס, בהחזרת החטופים, במלחמה בחיזבאללה ובהחזרת תושבי הצפון לבתיהם בביטחון - הוא עסוקבקומבינות פוליטיות בזויות ובהחלפת שר ביטחון לפני מערכה עצימה בצפון.הדבר מעיד על שיקול דעת לקוי וסדרי עדיפויות מעוותים. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) September 16, 2024

KAN also reported that senior officials in the ultra-Orthodox parties said that they "could work better" with Sa'ar than with Gallant regarding the specifications of the Haredi draft law.

In response to rumors, the hostage families' headquarters said that the appointment of Sa'ar "would be a clear and unequivocal admission by the Prime Minister that he has decided to finally abandon the hostages."

"MK Sa'ar has previously expressed his clear and public opposition to the deal, calling it 'terms of surrender.'"

Disagreements over the North

According to KAN, tensions between Netanyahu and Gallant reached a peak on Sunday night regarding the escalating situation with Hezbollah.

KAN reported Netanyahu as saying that "If Gallant tries to thwart an operation in the North - he will be replaced."

The commander of the IDF's Northern Command, Uri Gordin, supported a limited operation, while Gallant opposed it.