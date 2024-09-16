IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

Rockets were fired at Israeli territory from Lebanon, the military said, following the alerts, which sounded in northern Israel at 2:19 p.m. local time.

Some of the rockets were intercepted while others crashed in open areas, the IDF said, with no injuries being reported.

The military further added that it had struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Hula, in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, KAN news reported, citing local Lebanese reports, that a Hezbollah terrorist was killed in a strike in the village of Hula in southern Lebanon, and three people were wounded.

This is a developing story.