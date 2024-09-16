Jerusalem Post
Police prepares for potential protest outside of Gideon Sa'ar's house

By ALON HACHMON

The police are preparing for a demonstration expected to take place on Monday evening outside the home of Knesset member Gideon Sa'ar, Israeli media reported.

Sa’ar, who is a member of the National Unity party, is reportedly conducting ongoing negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding his potential inclusion in the government.

At this time, the police are gathering intelligence to determine whether the protest will indeed occur on Monday night. Based on this information, the police will deploy forces in the area surrounding Sa'ar's home, as is customary in any demonstrations or protests outside the homes of public figures.

