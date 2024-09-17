The IDF reportedly arrested the wife of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Secretary-General Ahmed Sa'adat in Ramallah on Tuesday, according to Palestinian media.
IDF arrests wife of PFLP Secretary-General Ahmed Sa'adat in West Bank - Palestinian report
