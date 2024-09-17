Floods wreak havoc in Myanmar killing at least 226, state media says

Floods in Myanmar have killed at least 226 people in just over a week following heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Yagi, which has battered the central provinces of the Southeast Asian country, state media Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Tuesday.

The areas hardest hit by the flooding include the second largest city of Mandalay, the capital Naypyitaw and parts of Shan state, with 77 people still reported missing.

In the Mandalay region alone, some 40,000 acres of agricultural land were submerged and some 26,700 houses damaged by the heavy rains and flooding, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).