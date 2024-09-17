Jerusalem Post
Jordan's Foreign Ministry confirms receiving Allenby terrorist's body

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry confirmed they received the body of Maher Al Jazi, the terrorist who shot three Israelis at the Allenby Crossing last Sunday, Israeli media reported on Tuesday morning.

Ukraine claims 34 out of 51 Russian drones we intercepted overnight
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 09:30 AM
India in talks with ethnic groups clashing in Manipur state
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 08:58 AM
Iran releases Austrian citizen jailed in country for unspecified crimes
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 08:48 AM
immense floods kill 226 in Myanmar
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 07:52 AM
Yair Lapid stresses unity & return hostages in meeting with Barack Obama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 07:34 AM
Home Front Command siren tests on Tuesday in Nirit, Kfar Aza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 07:17 AM
Israel returns Allenby Crossing terrorist's body to Jordan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 06:56 AM
India condemns Iran supreme leader's comments on treatment of minorities
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 06:27 AM
IDF soldier severely wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 06:13 AM
IDF arrests wife of PFLP leader in West Bank - Palestinian report
By WALLA!
09/17/2024 05:02 AM
Meta bans RT and other Russian state media networks
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 03:02 AM
Blinken to travel to Egypt and discuss Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 01:30 AM
Two hits in the Metula, Ramot Naftali areas
By MAARIV
09/16/2024 09:11 PM
NATO: Allies must make decisions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 08:36 PM
Iran's president says Tehran did not transfer weapons to Russia
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 05:15 PM