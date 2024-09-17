The Jordanian Foreign Ministry confirmed they received the body of Maher Al Jazi, the terrorist who shot three Israelis at the Allenby Crossing last Sunday, Israeli media reported on Tuesday morning.
Jordan's Foreign Ministry confirms receiving Allenby terrorist's body
