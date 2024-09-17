NIS 40 Million allocated to Tekuma region to strengthen agriculture 

A joint initiative by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Tekuma Regional Investment Authority announced on Tuesday the allocation of NIS 40 million for the automation and efficiency improvement of regional packing houses in the Tekuma region.

This initiative is part of the implementation of the strategic five-year plan by the Tekuma Authority. It aims to enhance the processing, sorting, packaging, and marketing capabilities of agricultural farms in the region following the deadly terror attack on October 7.

The program will provide grants to strengthen packing houses and support local farmers, serving as an economic anchor for the region and its residents. Agriculture in the Tekuma region is a central pillar for economic, settlement, and social development, and this initiative seeks to reinforce that foundation.