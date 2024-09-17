Jerusalem Post
NIS 40 Million allocated to Tekuma region to strengthen agriculture 

By MAARIV

A joint initiative by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Tekuma Regional Investment Authority announced on Tuesday the allocation of NIS 40 million for the automation and efficiency improvement of regional packing houses in the Tekuma region.

This initiative is part of the implementation of the strategic five-year plan by the Tekuma Authority. It aims to enhance the processing, sorting, packaging, and marketing capabilities of agricultural farms in the region following the deadly terror attack on October 7.

The program will provide grants to strengthen packing houses and support local farmers, serving as an economic anchor for the region and its residents. Agriculture in the Tekuma region is a central pillar for economic, settlement, and social development, and this initiative seeks to reinforce that foundation.

Joseph Ciechanover, Former Director of Foreign Min., passes away at 91
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 12:32 PM
Title: Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 41,252
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 11:55 AM
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy region
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 09:42 AM
Ukraine claims 34 out of 51 Russian drones we intercepted overnight
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 09:30 AM
Jordan's Foreign Ministry confirms receiving Allenby terrorist's body
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 09:09 AM
India in talks with ethnic groups clashing in Manipur state
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 08:58 AM
Iran releases Austrian citizen jailed in country for unspecified crimes
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 08:48 AM
immense floods kill 226 in Myanmar
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 07:52 AM
Yair Lapid stresses unity & return hostages in meeting with Barack Obama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 07:34 AM
Home Front Command siren tests on Tuesday in Nirit, Kfar Aza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 07:17 AM
Israel returns Allenby Crossing terrorist's body to Jordan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 06:56 AM
India condemns Iran supreme leader's comments on treatment of minorities
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 06:27 AM
IDF soldier severely wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 06:13 AM
IDF arrests wife of PFLP leader in West Bank - Palestinian report
By WALLA!
09/17/2024 05:02 AM
Meta bans RT and other Russian state media networks
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 03:02 AM