IDF eliminates three Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

The IDF has eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists within a military structure in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, IDF forces identified multiple Hezbolalh terrorists operating in a military structure used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Bilda region in Southern Lebanon. Following the identification, IAF aircraft conducted an airstrike on the building and eliminated three terrorists.

In addition, following the rocket barrage targeting Israel's north, IDF forces launched several artillery strikes in different areas in southern Lebanon.