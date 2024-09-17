Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF eliminates three Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF has eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists within a military structure in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, IDF forces identified multiple Hezbolalh terrorists operating in a military structure used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Bilda region in Southern Lebanon. Following the identification, IAF aircraft conducted an airstrike on the building and eliminated three terrorists.

In addition, following the rocket barrage targeting Israel's north, IDF forces launched several artillery strikes in different areas in southern Lebanon.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Powerstrike in Ramat Gan due to high voltage line fault
By MOSHE COHEN
09/17/2024 02:47 PM
Naftali Bennett: "Leaders should prioritize Israel's interests"
By WALLA!
09/17/2024 02:12 PM
NIS 40 million allocated to Tekuma region to strengthen agriculture
By MAARIV
09/17/2024 12:42 PM
Joseph Ciechanover, Former Director of Foreign Min., passes away at 91
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 12:32 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 41,252
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 11:55 AM
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy region
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 09:42 AM
Ukraine claims 34 out of 51 Russian drones we intercepted overnight
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 09:30 AM
Jordan's Foreign Ministry confirms receiving Allenby terrorist's body
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 09:09 AM
India in talks with ethnic groups clashing in Manipur state
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 08:58 AM
Iran releases Austrian citizen jailed in country for unspecified crimes
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 08:48 AM
immense floods kill 226 in Myanmar
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 07:52 AM
Yair Lapid stresses unity & return hostages in meeting with Barack Obama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 07:34 AM
Home Front Command siren tests on Tuesday in Nirit, Kfar Aza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 07:17 AM
Israel returns Allenby Crossing terrorist's body to Jordan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 06:56 AM
India condemns Iran supreme leader's comments on treatment of minorities
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 06:27 AM