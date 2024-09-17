German conservative Merz set to run for chancellor in 2025

The leaders of Germany's conservatives have agreed to nominate Christian Democrat (CDU) chief Friedrich Merz to run as chancellor in next year's federal election, the head of Bavaria's conservatives, Markus Soeder, said on Tuesday.

"The question of the chancellor candidate is decided - Friedrich Merz is doing it," said Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Soeder at a joint news conference with Merz, adding he had his full backing.

By standing aside, Soeder cleared the way for Merz, 68, an economic liberal who has driven the party to the right since becoming party chief in 2022 after Angela Merkel's 16-year hold on the chancellery. In particular, he has called for a tougher line on migration.