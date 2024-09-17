Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar military intensifies civilian killings and arrests, says UN report

By REUTERS

Myanmar's military government has ramped up killings and arrests in an apparent bid to silence opponents and recruit soldiers in an escalating conflict, with tens of thousands detained since the 2021 coup, a UN report said on Tuesday.

The military came to power in February 2021 after deposing the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi and triggering nationwide street protests that it violently crushed.

The protest movement has since morphed into a widening armed rebellion, and fighting has flared on multiple fronts, prompting authorities to introduce conscription in February.

The report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, based partly on remote interviews with hundreds of victims and witnesses since investigators are denied access, said that 5,350 civilians have been killed by the military since the coup.

Of those, 2,414 died in the period covered by the UN report between April 2023 and June 2024, with hundreds killed by airstrikes and artillery attacks, amounting to an increase of 50% versus the previous reporting period.

A Myanmar junta spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment.

UAVs fired from Lebanon intercepted by IDF, fall into open spaces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 04:02 PM
Police Commissioner says everyone receives equal, fair treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 03:33 PM
UK's Guardian in talks to sell the Observer newspaper to Tortoise Media
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 03:19 PM
Former minister Moshe Kahlon to be indicted on fraud, breach of trust
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 03:13 PM
German conservative Merz set to run for chancellor in 2025
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 02:50 PM
Powerstrike in Ramat Gan due to high voltage line fault
By MOSHE COHEN
09/17/2024 02:47 PM
IDF eliminates three Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 02:26 PM
NIS 40 million allocated to Tekuma region to strengthen agriculture
By MAARIV
09/17/2024 12:42 PM
Joseph Ciechanover, Former Director of Foreign Min., passes away at 91
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 12:32 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 41,252
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 11:55 AM
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy region
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 09:42 AM
Ukraine claims 34 out of 51 Russian drones we intercepted overnight
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 09:30 AM
Jordan's Foreign Ministry confirms receiving Allenby terrorist's body
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 09:09 AM
India in talks with ethnic groups clashing in Manipur state
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 08:58 AM
Iran releases Austrian citizen jailed in country for unspecified crimes
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 08:48 AM