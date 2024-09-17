Myanmar military intensifies civilian killings and arrests, says UN report

Myanmar's military government has ramped up killings and arrests in an apparent bid to silence opponents and recruit soldiers in an escalating conflict, with tens of thousands detained since the 2021 coup, a UN report said on Tuesday.

The military came to power in February 2021 after deposing the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi and triggering nationwide street protests that it violently crushed.

The protest movement has since morphed into a widening armed rebellion, and fighting has flared on multiple fronts, prompting authorities to introduce conscription in February.

The report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, based partly on remote interviews with hundreds of victims and witnesses since investigators are denied access, said that 5,350 civilians have been killed by the military since the coup.

Of those, 2,414 died in the period covered by the UN report between April 2023 and June 2024, with hundreds killed by airstrikes and artillery attacks, amounting to an increase of 50% versus the previous reporting period.

A Myanmar junta spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment.