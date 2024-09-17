Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's Shoigu visits Iran for security talks, days after going to North Korea

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 17, 2024 18:58

Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu held talks with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Tuesday, Russian and Iranian media said, days after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Russia has deepened ties with Iran and North Korea, both of which are hostile to the United States, since the start of its war in Ukraine. Washington says both countries are supplying Russia with ballistic missiles for use in the conflict, something Moscow denies.

The Nour news agency, affiliated to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Shoigu met his Iranian opposite number, Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

Lebanese Foreign Ministry preparing complaint to UNSC on alleged Israeli pager cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 07:33 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Nasrallah was not harmed in blasts, Hezbollah
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 07:19 PM
Hezbollah says Israel to blame for pager blasts, will get punished
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 07:07 PM
Hezbollah fighter, son of Hezbollah MP, killed in pager detonation
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 06:08 PM
Vehicle targeted by explosive communication device in Damascus - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 04:55 PM
Florida to investigate Trump assassination attempt, governor says
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 04:33 PM
UAVs fired from Lebanon intercepted by IDF, fall into open spaces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 04:02 PM
Myanmar military intensifies civilian killings and arrests - UN
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 03:59 PM
Police Commissioner says everyone receives equal, fair treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 03:33 PM
UK's Guardian in talks to sell the Observer newspaper to Tortoise Media
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 03:19 PM
Former minister Moshe Kahlon to be indicted on fraud, breach of trust
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 03:13 PM
German conservative Merz set to run for chancellor in 2025
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 02:50 PM
Powerstrike in Ramat Gan due to high voltage line fault
By MOSHE COHEN
09/17/2024 02:47 PM
IDF eliminates three Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 02:26 PM
NIS 40 million allocated to Tekuma region to strengthen agriculture
By MAARIV
09/17/2024 12:42 PM