Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Air France cancels flights between Tel Aviv and Paris - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

French airliner Air France canceled flights between Tel Aviv and Paris following the recent explosions of hundreds of pagers belonging to Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. 

Jordan armed forces thwart attempt by drone to cross Jordanian territory
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 10:01 PM
Palestinian Authority President Abbas to visit Spain on Sept. 19
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 08:02 PM
Lebanese Foreign Ministry preparing complaint to UNSC on alleged Israeli pager cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 07:33 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Nasrallah was not harmed in blasts, Hezbollah
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 07:19 PM
Hezbollah says Israel to blame for pager blasts, will get punished
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 07:07 PM
Russia's Shoigu visits Iran for security talks, days after going to Nort
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 06:27 PM
Hezbollah fighter, son of Hezbollah MP, killed in pager detonation
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 06:08 PM
Vehicle targeted by explosive communication device in Damascus - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 04:55 PM
Florida to investigate Trump assassination attempt, governor says
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 04:33 PM
UAVs fired from Lebanon intercepted by IDF, fall into open spaces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 04:02 PM
Myanmar military intensifies civilian killings and arrests - UN
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 03:59 PM
Police Commissioner says everyone receives equal, fair treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 03:33 PM
UK's Guardian in talks to sell the Observer newspaper to Tortoise Media
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 03:19 PM
German conservative Merz set to run for chancellor in 2025
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 02:50 PM
Powerstrike in Ramat Gan due to high voltage line fault
By MOSHE COHEN
09/17/2024 02:47 PM