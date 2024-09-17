French airliner Air France canceled flights between Tel Aviv and Paris following the recent explosions of hundreds of pagers belonging to Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.
Air France cancels flights between Tel Aviv and Paris - report
