Biden calls on Sudan's warring parties to re-engage in negotiations to end war

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Sudan's warring parties to re-engage in negotiations to end a war that has been ongoing for more than 17 months.

"We call for all parties to this conflict to end this violence and refrain from fueling it, for the future of Sudan and for all of the Sudanese people," Biden said in a statement.

"I call on the belligerents responsible for Sudanese suffering—the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—to pull back their forces, facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, and re-engage in negotiations to end this war."

