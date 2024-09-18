Troops from the IDF's 98th Division were transferred from the Gaza Strip to the Northern Command ahead of the possibility of a broadening conflict between Israel and the Lebanese terror organization, Hezbollah, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
IDF transfers 98th Division troops from Gaza to North in preparation of Hezbollah conflict
