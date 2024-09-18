Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF transfers 98th Division troops from Gaza to North in preparation of Hezbollah conflict

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Troops from the IDF's 98th Division were transferred from the Gaza Strip to the Northern Command ahead of the possibility of a broadening conflict between Israel and the Lebanese terror organization, Hezbollah, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 41,272
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 12:18 PM
Drone intercepted Wednesday morning in North came from Iraq, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 12:08 PM
Police thwart bombing attack in Tel Mond, criminal background suspected
By WALLA!
09/18/2024 10:57 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 09:17 AM
Multiple drone intrusion alerts sound in lake Kinneret area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 04:39 AM
Biden calls on Sudan's warring parties to re-engage in negotiations
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 03:54 AM
Trump says he will meet with India's Modi next week
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 02:45 AM
North Korea appears to have fired ballistic missile, Japan says
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 01:04 AM
Gallant conducts situational assessment with security officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 11:16 PM
Petition submitted to High Court seeks Ben-Gvir's removal
By BINI ASHKENAZI
09/17/2024 10:47 PM
Egypt keen on Lebanon's security, preventing sovereignty violation
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 10:34 PM
Jordan armed forces thwart attempt by drone to cross Jordanian territory
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 10:01 PM
Air France cancels flights between Tel Aviv and Paris - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 09:58 PM
Palestinian Authority President Abbas to visit Spain on Sept. 19
By REUTERS
09/17/2024 08:02 PM
Lebanese Foreign Ministry preparing complaint to UNSC on alleged Israeli pager cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 07:33 PM