Sweden postpones Turkey security meeting due to airplane trouble

Swedish officials said on Wednesday that an airplane carrying Sweden's foreign minister and justice minister has returned to Stockholm after suffering a technical problem while on its way to Turkey. Thus, a key security meeting will be postponed.

Sweden's foreign ministry said the crew and passengers were not in any immediate danger. A new date will be set for the meeting.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer were due to hold their first meeting with Turkish officials to discuss a security pact agreed to ensure Ankara's approval of Stockholm's NATO membership bid.

Turkey approved Sweden's bid to join the military alliance in January after a more than year-long delay over Ankara's concerns about Sweden's stance on groups and individuals it deems terrorists and over an arms embargo that Stockholm later lifted.