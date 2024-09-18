Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes Hamas terrorists embedded in former Gaza City school

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Air Force struck Hamas terrorists operating from within a command and control center based in the Ibn Al-Haytam School in the Gaza City area, the IDF reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The IAF strike was reportedly conducted according to intelligence provided by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Military Intelligence Directorate.

According to the military, Hamas terrorists were using the structure to plan and execute attacks on IDF troops and Israeli territory. 

The IDF added that it operated on precise intelligence and aerial surveillance and that it conducted the strike using precise munitions to mitigate potential risk to civilians in the vicinity.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law," the IDF stated, adding that it would continue to combat Hamas to protect Israel.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Pager explosions killed 19 IRGC members in Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 03:18 PM
Japan summons Chinese envoy after knife attack on Japanese student i
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 02:07 PM
Sweden postpones Turkey security meeting due to airplane trouble
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 02:06 PM
Swimming in Netanya's Poleg North Beach prohibited due to bacteria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 01:28 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 41,272
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 12:18 PM
Drone intercepted Wednesday morning in North came from Iraq, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 12:08 PM
IDF transfers 98th Division troops from Gaza to North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 12:02 PM
Police thwart bombing attack in Tel Mond, criminal background suspected
By WALLA!
09/18/2024 10:57 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 09:17 AM
Multiple drone intrusion alerts sound in lake Kinneret area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 04:39 AM
Biden calls on Sudan's warring parties to re-engage in negotiations
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 03:54 AM
Trump says he will meet with India's Modi next week
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 02:45 AM
North Korea appears to have fired ballistic missile, Japan says
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 01:04 AM
Gallant conducts situational assessment with security officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 11:16 PM
Petition submitted to High Court seeks Ben-Gvir's removal
By BINI ASHKENAZI
09/17/2024 10:47 PM