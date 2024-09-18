IAF strikes Hamas terrorists embedded in former Gaza City school

The Israel Air Force struck Hamas terrorists operating from within a command and control center based in the Ibn Al-Haytam School in the Gaza City area, the IDF reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The IAF strike was reportedly conducted according to intelligence provided by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Military Intelligence Directorate.

According to the military, Hamas terrorists were using the structure to plan and execute attacks on IDF troops and Israeli territory.

The IDF added that it operated on precise intelligence and aerial surveillance and that it conducted the strike using precise munitions to mitigate potential risk to civilians in the vicinity.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law," the IDF stated, adding that it would continue to combat Hamas to protect Israel.