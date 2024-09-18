Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey will deepen ties with East while still facing West

By REUTERS

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey would not stop deepening ties with the East, including the BRICS group of nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), even as it continued to face West.

Turkey, a NATO member, has in recent months voiced interest in joining the BRICS and SCO groups, both of which include China and Russia. This has stirred US and European fears that Turkey may be pivoting away from its traditionally Western geopolitical orientation, despite repeated denials from Ankara.

Speaking at an event in Ankara, Erdogan said debates over an "axis shift" were unfounded, but that Turkey had to adapt to new "centers of power" forming in the fields of economy, production, and technology, while keeping itself open to opportunities with every structure and actor.

"That is the approach that lies behind our country's will to expand the basis of dialog with all of them, from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to BRICS and ASEAN," Erdogan said.

"Of course, our face is turned to the West, but this certainly does not mean that we will turn our backs on the East, that we will ignore the East, or not improve our ties with the East," he added.

Forest fire erupts in northern Israel following rocket fire from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 04:40 PM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorists embedded in former Gaza City school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 02:42 PM
Japan summons Chinese envoy after knife attack on Japanese student i
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 02:07 PM
Sweden postpones Turkey security meeting due to airplane trouble
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 02:06 PM
Swimming in Netanya's Poleg North Beach prohibited due to bacteria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 01:28 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 41,272
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 12:18 PM
Drone intercepted Wednesday morning in North came from Iraq, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 12:08 PM
IDF transfers 98th Division troops from Gaza to North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 12:02 PM
Police thwart bombing attack in Tel Mond, criminal background suspected
By WALLA!
09/18/2024 10:57 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 09:17 AM
Multiple drone intrusion alerts sound in lake Kinneret area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2024 04:39 AM
Biden calls on Sudan's warring parties to re-engage in negotiations
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 03:54 AM
Trump says he will meet with India's Modi next week
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 02:45 AM
North Korea appears to have fired ballistic missile, Japan says
By REUTERS
09/18/2024 01:04 AM
Gallant conducts situational assessment with security officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/17/2024 11:16 PM