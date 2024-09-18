Jerusalem Post
Iran condemns attacks in Lebanon involving exploding communications devices

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 19:42

Iran condemned attacks in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday that involved exploding communications devices, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a post on the X social media platform on Wednesday, offering help to the wounded.

Hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated on Wednesday across Lebanon killing at least three people and more than 100 injured, further stoking tensions with Israel a day after similar explosions launched via the group's pagers which caused 12 fatalities.

"The terrorism of the Zionist regime causes aversion and disgust. Iran strongly condemns yesterday's criminal explosion of communication devices and today's criminal explosion of walkie-talkies, which resulted in the death and injury of hundreds of Lebanese civilians," Mohajerani said.

Earlier in the day, according to state media, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian had said: "The incident in Lebanon shows once again that Western countries and the United States, despite claiming to seek a ceasefire, fully support the crimes, massacres and blind terrorism of the Zionist regime in practice."

