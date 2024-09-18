Jerusalem Post
Devices used in Lebanon detonations were never in Hungary, government says

By REUTERS

The pager devices used in mass detonations in Lebanon were never in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Taiwanese pager firm Gold Apollo said on Wednesday the model of pagers used in the attack against Hezbollah were made by Budapest-based BAC Consulting, , adding it had only licensed its brand to the company and was not involved in the production of the devices.

"Hungarian authorities have established that the company in question is a trading-intermediary company, which has no manufacturing or other site of operation in Hungary," government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Facebook.

