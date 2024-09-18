Jerusalem Post
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists, targets in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force jets struck Hezbollah terrorists who had operated in military buildings belonging to the terror group in the Jibbain area of southern Lebanon after they had been identified by troops of the 146th Division, the military said on Wednesday. 

In addition, jets struck a launcher and additional military structures in the Halta, Kfarkela, and  Odaisseh in southern Lebanon. 

The military also noted that some 20 rockets had crossed into Israeli territory, following the rocket sirens which sounded in northern Israel starting at 4:39 p.m. local time. Some of the rockets were intercepted, while one rocket crashed in the area of Tel Hai, with no injuries being reported. 

The military noted that fires operated to extinguish the fire that had broken out as a result. 

