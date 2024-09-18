Biden to discuss Gaza, Sudan, AI with UAE president on Monday, spokesperson says

US President Joe Biden will welcome United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the White House on Monday for talks on issues ranging from the war in Gaza, Sudan and responsible artificial intelligence development.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the visit would be the first-ever by a president of the Gulf Arab country to Washington, adding that Vice President Kamala Harris would meet separately with the UAE leader.

Discussions would also focus on climate, clean energy, and UAE's role as a partner in the Group of Seven's global infrastructure partnership, Kirby told reporters.

Kirby also said on Wednesday that the US remains involved in intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and said the US was not involved in the hand-held radio and pager device blasts.