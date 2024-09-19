Jerusalem Post
Schools in northern Israel will operate as usual - Golan Regional Council report

MAARIV

The school day in northern Israel will proceed as normal on Thursday, with all educational institutions, including those in the Upper Galilee, open and operating, the Golan Regional Council announced on Thursday morning.

Following a situation assessment with the IDF's Northern Command on Thursday morning, the regional council confirmed the school day will proceed as usual in northern Israel.

The Golan Regional Council further noted that a command center will operate throughout the day to oversee the school day. 

