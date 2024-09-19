Central District police officers and the Israel Tax Authority revealed a fuel tax fraud case of approximately 40 million NIS after arresting multiple individuals suspected involved, Israel Police announced on Thursday.
Police reveal fuel tax fraud of 40 million NIS
By MAARIV09/19/2024 01:18 PM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 08:21 AM
By MAARIV09/19/2024 07:19 AM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 07:12 AM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 02:32 AM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 01:08 AM
By REUTERS09/19/2024 12:54 AM
By REUTERS09/18/2024 11:13 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2024 10:42 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2024 10:34 PM
By REUTERS09/18/2024 10:31 PM