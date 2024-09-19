Jerusalem Post
Police reveal fuel tax fraud of 40 million NIS

By MAARIV
Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 15:27

Central District police officers and the Israel Tax Authority revealed a fuel tax fraud case of approximately 40 million NIS after arresting multiple individuals suspected involved, Israel Police announced on Thursday.

