Lebanon bans pagers, walkie-talkies from flights

By REUTERS

Lebanese authorities on Thursday banned walkie-talkies and pagers from being taken on flights from Beirut airport, the National News Agency reported, after thousands of such devices exploded during a deadly attack on Hezbollah this week.

The Lebanese civilian aviation directorate asked airlines operating from Beirut to tell passengers that walkie-talkies and pagers were banned until further notice. The Lebanese state news agency reported that such devices were also banned from being shipped by air.

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 wounded when pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded in two waves of attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lebanon and Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy group, said Israel carried out the attack.



