EU's Borrell says Lebanon attacks aimed to 'spread terror'

The EU foreign policy chief condemned attacks that targeted mobile communication devices used by Hezbollah this week, saying whoever was behind them aimed "to spread terror in Lebanon," a statement from the EU's Beirut delegation said on Thursday.

"The indiscriminate method used is unacceptable due to the inevitable and heavy collateral damages among civilians, and the broader consequences for the entire population, including fear and terror, and the collapse of hospitals," Josep Borrell said.

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 wounded when first pagers, then walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded in two waves of attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.