EU's Borrell says Lebanon attacks aimed to 'spread terror'

By REUTERS

The EU foreign policy chief condemned attacks that targeted mobile communication devices used by Hezbollah this week, saying whoever was behind them aimed "to spread terror in Lebanon," a statement from the EU's Beirut delegation said on Thursday.

"The indiscriminate method used is unacceptable due to the inevitable and heavy collateral damages among civilians, and the broader consequences for the entire population, including fear and terror, and the collapse of hospitals," Josep Borrell said.

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 wounded when first pagers, then walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded in two waves of attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spain condemns Lebanon attacks as violations of international law
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 05:14 PM
IDF chief of staff approves plans to continue war in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 05:06 PM
IDF begins wave of targeted strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 04:53 PM
Turkey reviews security Lebanon blasts
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 04:30 PM
Lebanon tightens flight security restrictions
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 04:29 PM
Police reveal fuel tax fraud of 40 million NIS
By MAARIV
09/19/2024 03:24 PM
Hezbollah claims to have arrested an Israeli spy operating in Hula
By MAARIV
09/19/2024 01:18 PM
IAF fighter jets flying over Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 11:54 AM
Russia takes back two settlements in Kursk region, commander says
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 08:21 AM
IDF operating extensively in Gaza Strip, explosions heard
By AMIR BOHBOT
09/19/2024 07:24 AM
Schools in northern Israel will operate as usual
By MAARIV
09/19/2024 07:19 AM
Taiwan security bodies 'paying great attention' to Hezbollah beepers
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 07:12 AM
Secretary of Defense Austin conducts call with Gallant, express support
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2024 04:33 AM
Blinken subpoenaed to appear on Sept. 24 over Afghanistan
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 02:32 AM
US alleges Iran tried to influence election with messages to Biden camp
By REUTERS
09/19/2024 01:08 AM